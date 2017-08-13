Woman fakes cancer for donations

A 38-year-old Orlando woman who pretended to have terminal cancer and accepted donations when she lived in New York several years ago was arrested on Friday and charged with fraud, US prosecutors said.



Vedoutie Hoobraj, 38, used the name Shivonie Deokaran while perpetrating the scam from about October 2014 through at least March 2016, federal prosecutors said.



Hoobraj was charged with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years, after being arrested on Friday morning in Orlando, prosecutors said.



Social media posts from show Hoobraj posing with her two sons, her head hairless, prosecutors said.



She raised more than $50,000 from at least 300 people in Westchester County towns, prosecutors allege.





