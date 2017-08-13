Indonesian tile workers’ toned torsos on display for national day

More than 70 roof tile factory workers in Indonesia participated in a bodybuilding contest on the island of Java to mark Independence Day on Thursday.



The men slapped oil on their bodies before strutting down a runway, flexing their muscles to music and cheers from other residents of Jatiwangi, a village east of Jakarta.



The highlight of the competition, which was judged by last year's winner and a panel of women, featured the contestants picking up as many roof tiles as they could carry.



The men developed their muscles through the demands of their profession in the village.



The winner, Oman, took home a trophy in the shape of an arm lifting roof tiles, and a modest cash prize of 2.5 million rupiah ($187).





