Woman detained for mailing unwanted newborn to orphanage

A woman has been detained in Fujian Province for attempting to mail her newborn baby to an orphanage wrapped in black plastic bags.



The baby girl is in stable condition and has been taken to a hospital in the city of Fuzhou.



Police said on Sina Weibo Thursday the 24-year-old mother, surnamed Luo, is being held on suspicion of child abandonment.



The deliveryman said Luo did not allow him to inspect the contents when he arrived to pick up the parcel on Wednesday.



However, he opened the package when he heard crying coming from inside to discover the newborn. He immediately called police, news site hxnews.com reported.



Video shows a crowd had gathered at the spot where the courier made the discovery.



A witness surnamed Li said as temperatures were scorching 37 C, the crowd took turns caring for the baby, her umbilical cord still uncut, as they waited for police to arrive.



The deliveryman told police the parcel was addressed to Fuzhou Welfare House.



He had picked it up from Luo in nearby Gushan county.



Police are still investigating the case.





