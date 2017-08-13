Over 150 Kenyans injured in post-election chaos: agencies

More than 150 people sustained serious injuries in parts of Nairobi and western Kenya following post-election chaos that erupted on Friday night after Uhuru Kenyatta was declared winner of the presidential elections, figures from two agencies show Sunday.



Both Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) and international humanitarian medical charity, Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said they had evacuated a total of 157 casualties in Nairobi, Kisumu, Homabay, Migori, Busia and Siaya counties in protests against polls results.



The medical charities said some of the casualties had bullet wounds. MSF said by Saturday evening, their teams across Kenya had evacuated and treated 64 people and that 11 of them had bullet wounds.



"Medical team has been dispatched to Kisumu to assist the ministry of health," said MSF on Saturday night.



KRCS said they responded to a total of 93 causalities that sustained various injuries and who received pre-hospital medical care and medical evacuations.



In Nairobi County, the casualties included, nine cases in Kibera and 27 cases in Mathare 4A and Mathare North, and who were evacuated to hospitals in Nairobi by KRCS vehicles and E-Plus ambulances, said the society's director Abass Gullet.



In Kisumu County, he said, similar incidences were reported in three settlements, where 14 cases were attended to by KRCS and evacuated to the hospitals in the lakeside city.



An additional 12 cases were reported in Migori County, five cases in Homa Bay County and one in Busia County.



"Due to the intense protests and safety concerns, more than 2,000 KRCS personnel experienced difficulties accessing in parts of Nairobi and Nyanza, and were initially unable to respond promptly," said Gullet.



The personnel managed to access these areas in the early hours of the morning Saturday and responded to multiple emergency cases.



The opposition coalition said Saturday at least 100 people were killed by the police responding to protests which erupted after the announcement of the presidential election results on Friday.



The National Super Alliance (NASA) Legal Counsel, James Orengo, told reporters in Nairobi the post-election violence deaths followed a shoot-to-kill order to the police command by senior government officials.



"At least 100 people have been killed, 10 of them children," Orengo told reporters during a news conference called by the coalition's leaders to brief supporters on the ongoing political crisis.



However, State-funded Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said 24 people have been killed across the country from police brutality since August 8.



Chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said Nairobi accounts for the highest number of casualties with 17 deaths which occurred mainly after the announcement of presidential election results on Friday night.



KRCS said its personnel encountered youth manning various roadblocks, but were later guaranteed access upon realizing it was the Red Cross.



He asked the public to support the KRCS emergency responses to affected areas so as to enable the smooth execution of our mandate of alleviating human suffering.



At the same time, continuous assessments in areas affected by protests is ongoing with a view to establishing the extent of the humanitarian needs, Gullet added.



"We further reiterate, as per our previous Statement posted online, that KRCS did not supply any body bags to the Kenya police, any person or institution. The KRCS emergency lines are open both day and night."

