Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/13 20:18:40
29.3 %

First-half growth of property investment in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, up 11.7 percentage points from the first six months in 2016.

1,900%

Year-on-year growth in first-half profits of China's major coal enterprises, with a total of 147.48 billion yuan.

56,000

New-energy vehicles sold in July, up 55.2 percent year-on-year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

1.6tr yuan

Public budget revenue in July, up 11.1 percent from the same period last year, the Ministry of Finance said.

600m yuan

Investment that the Chengdu municipal government made in a 1 billion yuan fundraising by domestic technology company Smartisan, media reports said.

