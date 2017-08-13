Chicago exchange deal

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has delayed approval of a Chinese-led acquisition of the Chicago Stock Exchange, the latest setback for an acquisition that has attracted a lot of frustration from US lawmakers, Financial Times reported on Thursday.



Chinese investors including Casin Enterprise, Chongqing Jintian Industrial and Chongqing Longshang Decoration would own 49.5 per cent of the exchange through NA Casin Holdings if the purchase went ahead, said the report.



SEC staff had earlier recommended approval of the deal, the first proposed Chinese takeover of a US bourse, but it was later delayed due to a letter SEC Secretary Brent Fields wrote to the bourse noting that a review of a rule change was pending, according to the report.





