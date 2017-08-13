Iran plans to develop research reactors for nuclear power production

Iran plans to develop research reactors for nuclear power production, Tehran Times daily reported Sunday.



Iran's Nuclear Power Production and Development Company has been tasked to design, construct and utilize research reactors, the daily said.



The project is in compliance with the goals and missions of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), it noted.



The news was announced Saturday in a directive by Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri to the AEOI chief Ali Akbar Salehi.



The AEOI said it will continue research and development plans in all sectors of peaceful nuclear activities, including uranium enrichment, in order to supply fuel for research reactors.

