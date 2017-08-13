Chinese Yang Jiayu wins women's 20km race walk at London World Championships

Chinese youngster Yang Jiayu won the women's 20km race walk in one hour 26 minutes and 18 seconds at the World Championships here on Sunday.



"I showed much confidence in myself, and I tried my best in the race," said Yang after her maiden victory in world major events.



"Mentality was the key to today's win," she added.



On the final day of the championships, Yang, 21, stunned the field to lift the title in a personal best time while her well-known teammate Lyu Xiuzhi, the Rio Olympic bronze medalist and Beijing worlds runner-up, was disqualified meters from the finish line.



"It's a pity," Lyu showed huge disappointment at the result and burst into tears after she was shown the third red card with only 20 meters remaining.



"I felt quite sorry for her red card," Yang echoed.



Rio Games silver medalist Maria Guadalupe Gonzalez of Mexico settled for the silver in 1:26:19 while Italy's Antonella Palmisano was third in 1:26:59.

