Economy positioned for steady growth: expert

China is well-positioned to achieve steady economic growth thanks to the development of the Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative, according to a senior US economist.
"The Chinese economy has experienced a slowdown, but the worst is over now and the Belt and Road initiative will help prevent it from getting worse," Pippa Malmgren, president and founder of DRPM Group, told Xinhua.
The B&R initiative helps China build links to the rest of the world and generate GDP outside the country through increased exports and overseas investment, according to Malmgren, who once served as an advisor to former US president George W. Bush for economic policy and financial markets.
Malmgren pointed out that understanding economic signals and taking action accordingly will help avoid the appearance of "Black Swans" and "Grey Rhinos."