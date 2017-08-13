N.Indian hospital chief suspended

At least 60 children dead as officials trade blame

India's northern state of ­Uttar Pradesh has suspended the head of a hospital where at least 60 children died, while the ­federal health minister on Sunday vowed action against the culprits, as state and hospital officials traded blame over funding matters.



The government in Uttar Pradesh, run by India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suspended the head of the state-run BRD Medical College, Rajeev Misra, late on ­Saturday and ordered an investigation into contracts to supply oxygen.



Media have said the deaths of the children, 34 infants among them, were caused in part by an oxygen shortage ­after a private supplier withdrew its equipment over unpaid ­hospital dues.



Hospital officials have denied this, saying alternative supplies had been found, and blamed many of the deaths ­instead on the disease ­encephalitis and unspecified issues related to delivery of the infants.



On Sunday, J.P. Nadda, health minister in Prime ­Minister Narendra Modi's ­cabinet, visited the hospital in the town of Gorakhpur, 800 ­kilometers east of New Delhi, accompanied by the state's chief ­minister, Yogi Adityanath.



Nadda promised "strict action" against the culprits in an interview with the news channel NDTV, before his departure from the Indian capital.



The issue of the unpaid bills for oxygen supply has become a flashpoint in relations between the hospital and the state government, after the suspended hospital chief on Saturday accused state officials of ignoring his requests for money.



"I wrote at least three ­letters," Misra said Saturday, ­adding that he had even flagged the issue in video conference discussions.



The Uttar Pradesh health minister defended the ­government's role, saying no issue of unpaid bills had been brought to its attention and all requests for funds were paid promptly.



Opposition parties have stepped up the pressure on the state government, demanding the resignations of Adityanath and the state health minister.



India spends about 1 percent of GDP on public health, among the world's lowest.





