4 detained for spreading rumors about Jiuzhaigou earthquake

Four Net users have been detained as China's public security officials investigate crimes related to rumors after a deadly earthquake struck Southwest China's Sichuan Province, killing 25.



The four allegedly spread aftershock rumors online in the name of some organizations, news site cnr.cn reported on Sunday.



The detention comes amid China's Ministry of Public Security's investigation against rumors spread by several Net users, which have caused social panic and harmed social stability, according to the ministry.



Internet users should not fabricate or pass on rumors, said an official with the ministry, adding that it welcomes tip-offs on online rumors from the public, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The ministry also launched an investigation into charity fraud that took advantage of people's sympathy for the earthquake victims.



A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination of Jiuzhaigou county in Sichuan Tuesday night, leaving 25 dead and hundreds injured.



The Jiuzhaigou national park was near the epicenter of the 7.0-magnitude earthquake. The park with 20 tourist sites, including plateau lakes, waterfalls and virgin forests, had suffered huge damage, according to the park's website.



The provincial government reported that only the tourist sites north of Sparkling Lake and south of Five Flower Lake appear to have "sustained no major damage," and 14 scientists have arrived at the park for further investigation into the damage.



A total of 193 residents in the park, including 34 monks, have been evacuated as of Saturday, said a Sunday statement from the park.









