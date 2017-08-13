3 Indians arrested in Sri Lanka over illegal stay

The Sri Lankan Navy together with the police and the Special Task Force arrested on Sunday three Indian nationals in Marudamunai for staying illegally in the island country.



The navy media unit said in a statement the Indians were arrested during a special search operation and they were handed over to local police for legal action.



The Indian nationals were taken into custody while engaged in harvesting a paddy field in the area thus violating the immigration and migration laws of Sri Lanka.



The arrested Indians, aged 27, 36 and 41 years, are residents of India's southern state of Tamil Nadu.

