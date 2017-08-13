Merkel accused of neglecting duties

Former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder has accused his successor Angela Merkel of neglecting her duties by going on holiday rather than chairing talks on diesel car emissions aimed at repairing the vital auto industry's battered reputation.



Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union has a commanding lead in opinion polls ahead of a parliamentary election on September 24. But her government has come under mounting pressure for not doing enough to crack down on vehicle pollution after an emissions scandal and for being too close to carmakers.



At a "diesel summit" in Berlin on August 2, while Merkel was on a three-week holiday, politicians and carmakers agreed to overhaul engine software on 5.3 million diesel cars.



But environmentalists immediately dismissed the plan - almost two years after Volkswagen admitted to cheating US diesel emissions tests - as too little, too late.





