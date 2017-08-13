Harper suffers leg injury

Washington Nationals player Bryce Harper left Saturday's Major League Baseball game against the San Francisco ­Giants in the first inning with an apparent injury after ­slipping on first base.



The 2015 National League MVP's left foot slipped on the first base bag as he tried to beat out a groundball to Giants first baseman Ryder Jones.



Harper fell to the ground and held his left knee for several minutes.



He was helped off the field and did not put any weight on his left leg as team's trainer Paul Lessard and hitting coach Rick Schu carried him to the clubhouse.





