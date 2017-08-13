Nepal's human rights commission appeals all to intensify humanitarian assistance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of Nepal on Sunday urged all to extend possible humanitarian assistance to the disaster-hit areas across the country.



Issuing a statement following an emergency meeting on Sunday, the human rights watchdog appealed the Nepal government, security agencies, national and international organizations to expedite the rescue and relief operation in flood and landslide affected settlements.



''Monsoon induced disasters have taken the lives of 64 people, 44 have been injured, 36 have gone missing and around 19,000 families have been displaced'', a statement said.



Though the NHRC has mentioned the total death toll as 64, the Home Ministry has confirmed the deaths of only 49 till Sunday afternoon in floods and landslides triggered by incessant rainfall since Friday.



According to the ministry, some 35,843 houses have been inundated while 1,000 houses have been damaged in the low-lying areas known as Terai region of Nepal.



At least 36 peoples are reported to have gone missing in the disaster.



The Home Ministry has mentioned that over 11 plain districts have been highly affected including Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dang and Banke.



Warning over the possible occurrence of water-borne epidemic in the flood affected areas, the commission has urged the government to set up temporary medical camps for the protection of people.



It further urged the government and other agencies to carry out search, rescue and relief operations to place pregnant women, children, elderly citizens and disabled in top priority.



In response, the government has already directed the Ministry of Health to mobilise health professionals with medicines to affected areas.



Security agencies including Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police force have been active in Terai districts for the relief operation since Saturday.



Meanwhile, an emergency meeting led by Home Minister Janardan Sharma on Sunday formed a central command post for intensifying rescue operations.

