Iran's parliament ratifies motion to counter US 'terrorist' acts in region

Iranian Majlis (parliament) on Sunday overwhelmingly approved the generalities of a motion to counter what it called the US "terrorist and adventurous" acts in the region.
The general outlines of the motion were passed with 240 votes in favor and 1 abstention during an open parliamentary session on Sunday morning.
The Majlis ratified the motion which had been prepared by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis in July.
It also seeks to impose sanctions on US military and intelligence officials in the region.
The US officials should know that the motion by Iranian parliament is the first step to counter US adventurism in the region, the Majlis Speaker, Ali Larijani, said following the parliament meeting on Sunday.
If the United States imposes more sanctions on Iran, the Iranian government is obliged to take further necessary measures to counter Washington, Larijani said.
The legislative move by Iran follows the US President Donald Trump
's signing of a sanctions bill on Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Aug. 2.
Sanctions against Iran is mainly in response to Tehran's growing missile program.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said Iran's missile program is for deterrent purposes.
The lawmakers' motion on Sunday also tasks the government to allocate an additional defense budget of 260 million US dollars for the "development of the missile program."
The motion, once turns into a law, will grant the same amount to the Quds Forces of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).
The Quds Force, also known as Qods, is a special unit of Iran's IRGC responsible for "extraterritorial" missions of the Corps.
The parliament will convene again next week to discuss the details of the motion and vote on the bill.