Hooker Coles ruled out

New Zealand hooker Dane Coles has been ruled out of the Rugby Championship opener against Australia after suffering a head knock in a warm-up match on Friday.



Coles had only recently returned to rugby after having a season mired by injury, including concussion symptoms that kept him out of action for around four months.



His Wellington Hurricanes teammate Ricky Riccitelli had been drafted into the side as cover, the All Blacks said on their Twitter feed on Sunday.



Coles left the field in the warm-up game on Friday, where New Zealand played half a game each against provincial sides Taranaki and Counties Manukau.





