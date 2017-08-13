Spurs enjoy 2-0 victory

Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday.



Dele Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th ­minute for stomping on the England midfielder and set up the second for left back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.



A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stomp on Alli.



He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defense with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven meters.

