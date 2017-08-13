Spurs enjoy 2-0 victory

Source:Agencies Published: 2017/8/13 23:48:39
Tottenham Hotspur got their Premier League campaign on track with a clinical 2-0 win at 10-man Newcastle United on Sunday.
Dele Alli broke the deadlock on the hour after promoted Newcastle had Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in the 48th minute for stomping on the England midfielder and set up the second for left back Ben Davies along with Christian Eriksen.
A tepid contest devoid of goalmouth action in the opening half sprung to life after Shelvey was dismissed for a petulant stomp on Alli.
He swept home Eriksen's inch-perfect cross and then helped the Dane carve open the home team's defense with a quick one-two which left Davies with a simple finish from seven meters.