Dembele still suspended

Borussia Dortmund have extended the suspension of talented forward Ousmane Dembele indefinitely after the 20-year-old France international skipped training in the previous week amid speculation of a possible move to Barcelona.



The Bundesliga club said Sunday it would keep Dembele's ban for missing training in place after the player was told he was initially suspended until after Saturday's first-round German Cup tie against amateurs Rielasingen-Arlen.



Dembele is seen as a potential successor to Neymar at Barcelona, after the Brazilian's record 222 million euro ($262.32 million) move to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month.





