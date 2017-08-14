Hundreds rally in LA against white supremacists

Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon, protesting white supremacists violence in Charlottesville of Virginia the day before.
Holding black placards with words such as "White Silence = White Consent" and "No! Drive out Trump/Pence regime!," the demonstrators gathered outside of city hall to condemn racism and violent incidents occurred in Charlottesville Saturday, in which 3 people were killed and about twenty injured.
The rally was launched by Refuse Fascism Organization, a New York based activist group who has dozens offices all around the country.
Michael, a young African-American girl of the organization, delivered a speech on stairs to the front door of city hall, calling on people to take action fighting against KKK and fascism in the United States.
"We are standing against fascism, we are standing with people all of the world, we should give our hands to ourselves." her words were echoed by applauds.
"I am here today to stand solidarity with peace movement and everyone who opposes racism, white supremacy and all the thing that is not neither KKK or our president stand for." Jeff Share, a middle age demonstrator told Xinhua.
He said things happened in Charlottesville was ridiculous as a peaceful demonstration turned to be a violent and fatal attack, so that American people should speak out against violence and white supremacy.
"Some people there voiced hatred, it's not ok." he said, "we have a raw problem in the country with people supporting and promoting violence and discrimination racism, it's not ok." Saturday night, hundreds of people chanting against white supremacists gathered in front of Los Angeles Police Department, and blocked traffic in downtown LA for about half an hour.
On Saturday, Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel issued a statement condemning the events in Charlottesville, where a state of emergency has been declared.
"We are saddened by the ongoing events in Charlottesville, and our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Virginia," Emanuel said. "As Americans our greatest strength is our diversity, and that is just as true in Chicago as it is across the country. Violence rooted in racism, bigotry and prejudice has no place in our society and must be condemned at every turn. As one of our nation's greatest voices for justice and peace, Martin Luther King Jr., reminded us all, 'we must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.' "
Hundreds of Chicagoans on Sunday gathered Downtown to condemn racism and bigotry.
About 400 people gathered at Millennium Park, then marched north to Trump Tower, carrying signs with slogans and images excoriating President Donald Trump
, Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
More than 700 people led by a group called Refuse Fascism also planned to gather at Millennium Park and march to Trump Tower for a "Chicago Stands With Charlottesville" rally.
"We must mourn and we also must organize," organizers wrote on Facebook. "We must show that right wing hate, racism, and violence will not be tolerated. Solidarity is needed."
Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as "an act of domestic terrorism."
"It shouldn't be hard to say-what happened in Charlottesville was an act of domestic terrorism. Period," de Blasio tweeted.
"This white supremacy movement is a danger to us all, including our law enforcement officers who often engage with these hate groups," he said.
"New Yorkers know who we are-we are a city for everyone. We are particularly pained when we see violence carried out in the name of hate," he added.
A rally staged by white nationalists in Charlottesville turned violent Saturday. After hours brawls between the pro-rally far-right figures and anti-racism protesters, a sport car ploughed into crowd against the rally, killing a 32-year-old local woman and injuring 19.