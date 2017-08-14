Saudi public prosecution summons twitter users for promoting extremism

Saudi public prosecution announced on Sunday summoning a number of twitter users for promoting extremism, Saudi Press Agency reported.



Although the names of those who were summoned and the nature of their posts haven't been revealed, Saudi public prosecution has warned of legal actions against those who will carry harmful contents to the society, whatever its material, pretexts, and means of publication, including media publications, social media, lectures, speeches, books and others.



This act is part of many steps by Saudi Arabia to fight extremism and terrorism that could affect the security of the state, as the country registered a number of deadly blasts in recent year by terror cells that are backed by the Islamic State militant group.

