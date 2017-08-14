AU calls for restraint from actions that heighten post-election tensions in Kenya

The African Union (AU) has called on all the concerned to refrain from any action or statement that can further heighten post-election tensions in Kenya.



The AU Commission called for respect of the rule of law following the official announcement of the final results of the presidential election held on August 8 in the East African nation, said the statement from the pan-African bloc later Saturday.



The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, takes note of the official announcement of the final results of the presidential election in Kenya on August 11 by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission following the General Elections on 8 August, which were deemed credible and transparent by all observer missions, including the one deployed by the AU, said the statement.



He has called on all those who wish to challenge the results to do so through the channels provided for by the law.



The Chairperson is very concerned by the outbreak of violence in certain counties, leading to the loss of life and the destruction of property, according to the statement. "Recourse to violence is totally unacceptable."



He has also stressed the need for the security agencies to respect fundamental human rights and refrain from the excessive use of force in their efforts to maintain law and order.

