Qatari-British forces wrap up joint military exercise in Wales

Ahmed bin Mohamed Military College has ended the "Decisive Decision 13" joint exercise with the British armed forces, Qatar news agency (QNA) reported Sunday.



The military exercises were held in the presence of Major General Hamad Ahmed al-Nuaimi, head of the College of Military Colleges and Institutes, Brigadier General Dicken commander of the British 51th Brigade and a number of military leaders from Qatar and Britain, QNA said.



According to QNA report, the Department of Moral Guidance of the Ministry of Defence said that the three-week exercise focused on training the officers in three stages: combat in built-up areas, defence and training with live ammunition and movement on the battlefield.



The exercise, held at Camp Sine Bridge in Precon, Wales, involved 212 officers from the 13th batch of the College and the 51st Battalion of the British Armed Forces.

