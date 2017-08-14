Iran's parliament takes steps to counter US pressures

Iranian Majlis (parliament) on Sunday overwhelmingly approved the generalities of a motion to counter US pressures and its "terrorist and adventurous" acts in the region.
The general outlines of the motion were passed with 240 votes in favor and one abstention during an open parliamentary session on Sunday morning.
The Majlis ratified the motion which had been prepared by the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Majlis in July.
According to the bill, the Iranian Foreign, Defense and Intelligence Ministries, as well as the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), IRGC Quds Forces, and the Iranian Army should work in coordination with the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) to prepare regular reports about the comprehensive measures they take against US threats and its "hegemonic, terrorist and divisive" policies across the region, Tasnim news agency reported.
It also seeks to impose sanctions against a series of US organizations, entities and individuals, including the US military and security officials who have had a role in providing military, financial and intelligence support for "terrorist and extremist groups" in the region.
Moreover, the bill proposes plans to counter the US economic sanctions, calling for closer trade interaction with the countries working with Iran.
The legislative move by Iran follows the US President Donald Trump
's signing of a sanctions bill on Russia, Iran and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on Aug. 2.
Sanctions against Iran is mainly in response to Tehran's growing missile program.
Iranian officials have repeatedly said Iran's missile program is for deterrent purposes.
The lawmakers' motion on Sunday also tasks the government to allocate an additional defense budget of 260 million US dollars for the "development of the missile program."
The motion, once turns into a law, will grant the same amount to the Quds Forces of IRGC.
The Quds Force, also known as Qods, is a special unit of Iran's IRGC responsible for "extraterritorial" missions of the Corps.
The US officials should know that the motion by Iranian parliament is the first step to counter US adventurism in the region, the Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said following the parliament meeting on Sunday.
If the United States imposes more sanctions on Iran, the Iranian government is obliged to take further necessary measures to counter Washington, Larijani said.
In the meantime, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described the anti-US parliament motion a "clever" move that avoids violating Iran nuclear deal, official IRNA news agency reported.
Araqchi told Majlis on Sunday that "This bill is an astute response to the enmity and wickedness of the United States against Iran."
Araqchi, also Iranian top nuclear negotiator, said that the Foreign Ministry and the government are supporters of the bill.
He said that the bill is the outcome of a series of actions proposed by the Iranian committee monitoring implementation of the nuclear deal and is much stronger than the US sanctions bill against the Islamic republic.
The parliament will convene again next week to discuss the details of the motion and vote on the bill.