New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Sunday condemned the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, as "an act of domestic terrorism."
"It shouldn't be hard to say-what happened in Charlottesville was an act of domestic terrorism. Period," de Blasio tweeted.
"This white supremacy movement is a danger to us all, including our law enforcement officers who often engage with these hate groups," he said.
"New Yorkers know who we are-we are a city for everyone. We are particularly pained when we see violence carried out in the name of hate," he added.
The mayor also went after President Donald Trump
for his response to the violent clashes involving the white supremacy.
"President Trump is blunt about everything else-it's time he stop pulling punches and condemn white supremacy in our country," he said.
In his statement on Saturday, Trump said, "We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides."
The White House said in a statement Sunday that when President Trump condemned "all forms of violence, bigotry and hatred" that were on display in Charlottesville this weekend "of course that includes white supremacists, KKK, Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups."
The death toll climbed to 3 in link with violent white nationalist rally held on Saturday in Charlottesville, a historic college town in the state of Virginia, police said.
Two people were killed after a police helicopter crashed 7 miles southwest of Charlottesville, following at least one death with 19 injured when a car struck a crowd of counter protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville after the police dispersed the "Unite the Right" rally in the downtown.