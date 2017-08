United States crowned in women's 4x400m relay at worlds

United States eased through the women's 4x400m relay en route to the title at IAAF World Championships on Sunday.



The US team, composed of Quanera Hayes, Allyson Felix, Shakima Wimbley and Phyllis Francis, clocked a world leading time of 3 minutes and 19.02 seconds.



Hosts Britain were placed second with 3 minutes and 25 seconds. Poland rankd third in 3:25.41.