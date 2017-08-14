Algerian troops seize 40 weapons on border with Mali

As many as 40 weapons and amounts of ammunition have been discovered on Sunday by the Algerian army on the border with Mali, Defense Ministry said in a statement.



The army troops were patrolling in the southernmost locality of Bordj Badji Mokhtar, near the border with Mali, before they discovered a bunker containing a massive amount of weapons and ammunition, according to the statement.



The weapons included two RPG-2 rocket launchers, four RPK machine guns, two FMPK machine guns, four PKT machine guns, 14 Kalashnikov machine guns, seven Seminov semi-automatic rifles and seven repeating rifles, said the statement.



This is not the first time that Algerian troops found weapon bunkers along southern and southeastern borders.



Located in a region plagued by unprecedented security and political instability, Algeria faces ongoing terrorist threats.



The North African nation deployed tens of thousands of troops on eastern and southern borders to thwart potential intrusion of militants and arms, amid instability reigning in Mali and civil war hitting Libya.

