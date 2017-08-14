US vice president Pence to begin LatAm tour in Colombia

Colombia's foreign ministry confirmed Sunday that US Vice-President Mike Pence will arrive in the country in the evening to be greeted by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maria Angela Holguin, in the city of Cartagena."This visit marks the strategic partnership between both countries, shows the help of the United States in the construction of peace and post-conflict in Colombia, and cooperation in the fight against drugs and transnational organized crime," said the statement.In Cartagena, Pence will meet with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos and have a dinner with some of the members of the US-Colombia Business Council, created during a state visit by Santos to the US in May.It is expected that during his visit, Pence will address the crisis in Venezuela and to recent comments by US President Donald Trump , when he said he refused to rule out military intervention in the South American country on Friday.On Saturday, Bogota firmly rejected this possibility, ratified its respect for the sovereignty of Venezuela and pointed to the urgent need to find a negotiated solution to its neighbor's social, economic and political crisis.Pence will also visit Argentina, Panama and Chile on this trip, all of which are part of the 12 nations to have signed the "Lima Declaration," which rejects the newly appointed National Constituent Assembly in Venezuela and demands a return to democracy.