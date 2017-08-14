18 people arrested in Venezuela for participation in attacking army base

The director of Venezuela's intelligence service (Sebin), Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez, announced Sunday the arrests of 18 people linked to the attack against the Paramacay barracks in the northern state of Carabobo on August 6.



Those arrested were caught in investigations led by Sebin and security forces due to their alleged participation in "terrorist acts," as those having carried out or planned the attack on the military base.



In a statement, Gonzalez Lopez explained that the "attackers are six military deserters and others under their command. As the accomplices of opposition leaders, business leaders, union members and members of the church, they carried out the assault and removed a load of weapons, as the initial phase of a systematic plan of violence."



23 people are being sought in connection with the Paramacay attack, including by Interpol. Four of them have been named as former soldiers.



The accounts of the civilians and soldiers have been frozen, as they were thought to be used to finance the attack.



The Sebin director also revealed 21 rifles, 3 grenade launchers, small arms and ammunition had been recovered.



The attack on Paramacay took place on August 6 and was repelled by the soldiers, although one attacker died on the scene and two more perished of their injuries later.

