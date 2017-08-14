Myanmar ruling party's former chairman U Aung Shwe dies

Former Chairman of Myanmar's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD), U Aung Shwe passed away at Yangon's Victoria Hospital Sunday night, local media reported Monday.



U Aung Shwe, 99, died of his old-age sickness at 9:36 p.m. local time (1506) after he was hospitalized, said the 7-Day News.



He was a member of the Central Executive Committee when NLD was first formed along with co-founders Aung San Suu Kyi, U Tin Oo and U Kyi Maung in late 1988.



He served as the party chairman since 1991 until 2010 when he was replaced by Aung San Suu Kyi.



President U Htin Kyaw, Vice President U Henry Van Thio and Speaker of the House of Representative (Lower House) U Win Myint visited him at the hospital.

