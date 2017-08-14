"Comfort women" statues installed on buses in Seoul

A "comfort women" statue is seen on a bus in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 13, 2017. Five buses installed with "comfort women" statues will be put into operation from Aug.14 to Sept. 30 to commemorate the ladies who were used as sexual slaves during the Second World War and remind people of that very history. (Xinhua/Yao Qilin)

