A peacock is seen at the Qalqilya Zoo, in the west bank city of Qalqilya, on Aug. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

An ostrich is seen at the Qalqilya Zoo, in the west bank city of Qalqilya, on Aug. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A monkey is seen at the Qalqilya Zoo, in the west bank city of Qalqilya, on Aug. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)

A Hippo is seen at the Qalqilya Zoo, in the west bank city of Qalqilya, on Aug. 12, 2017. (Xinhua/Ayman Nobani)