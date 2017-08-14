Tunisian president calls for change to Muslim marriage decree

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Sunday asked the government to end a decree that bans Muslim women from marrying non-Muslims.



"I ask the Minister of Justice to review the 'circular' because we have some Tunisian women married to foreigners," Essebsi said during a ceremony at the Palace of Carthage on the occasion of Tunisian Women's Day.



"The Tunisian Constitution allows this kind of modification," Essebsi said in the presence of the Head of the Government Youssef Chahed and Minister of Justice Ghazi Jeribi.



The president also said that his country is seeking to establish equality between men and women in inheritance.



"A commission was created, which will have as prerogative to see how can be put in place the equality in the inheritance," said the president.



In his speech, Essebsi said he favored the candidacy of a woman in the presidential election in 2019, given that Tunisian women are everywhere on the administrative hierarchy and in most of the senior decision-making positions of the country.



Tunisia granted women the right to vote in 1957.

