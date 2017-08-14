China's industrial output up 6.4 pct in July

China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, grew 6.4 percent year on year in July, compared with the 7.6-percent increase for June, official data showed Monday.



On a monthly basis, industrial production edged up 0.41 percent in July from the previous month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.



Ownership analysis showed that industrial output of state-holding enterprises, share-holding enterprises and foreign-funded enterprises all increased 6.7 percent last month.



For the first seven months, industrial production expanded 6.8 percent, a notch down from the 6.9-percent growth registered for the first half of the year.



Industrial output, officially called industrial value added, is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with annual revenue of at least 20 million yuan (nearly 3 million US dollars).

