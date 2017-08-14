Death toll in Nepal's flood reaches 64, gov't announces relief package

The death toll from Nepal's monsoon disasters triggered by incessant rainfall over past three days has risen to 64, the Home Ministry said.



Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the ministry said at least 53 people have gone missing in various districts in the low-lying areas known as Terai region.



Floods and landslides have created havoc in Terai with thousands of families displaced and huge loss of properties, livestock and crops.



The Home Ministry said over a dozen plain districts have been highly affected, including Jhapa, Morang, Sunsari, Saptari, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dang and Banke.



According to the ministry, over 35,000 houses have been inundated while 1,000 houses have been damaged.



Meanehilw, the government has announced a relief package for the victims on Sunday, as per which it will provide 200,000 repees (1,949 US dollars) to the families of those killed in the recent floods and landslides.



An emergency cabinet meeting held at the Prime Minister's Official also decided to provide daily essentials including food, temporary shelter and clothes to the victims in worst-hit areas.



Security agencies, including Nepal Police, Nepal Army and Armed Police force, have been active in Terai districts for the relief operation since Saturday. A central command post has been formed for intensifying rescue operations.



Government officials say that disruption in transportation due to cut off of bridges and road sections and loss of communication networks has obstructed the relief efforts.



Continuous rainfall has further challenged the search, rescue and relief operation. The Meteorological Forecasting Division forecast monsoon would remain active in the central and western region till Tuesday.

