China sees steady employment in July

China continued to see a stable job market in July, with the unemployment rate at a relatively low level, data showed Monday.

The country's urban surveyed unemployment rate was around 5.1 percent last month, lower than that for July 2016, according to Mao Shengyong, spokesman for the National Bureau of Statistics.



The surveyed rate in major Chinese cities continued to stay at a relatively low level of less than 5 percent, Mao added.



"It was not easy to maintain the low unemployment rate in the month when college students graduate," Mao said. College graduates this year reached 7.95 million, up about 300,000 from 2016.



Some 8.55 million new jobs were created in China's urban regions from January to July, up 200,000 from the same period of last year, he said.



The Chinese government aims to create 11 million new jobs this year.

