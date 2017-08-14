White nationalists to protest in Texas in September, counter rally planned

A Texan white nationalist said he would hold a white supremacist rally in September at Texas A&M University in southern United States and sparked plans for a counter rally, local media reported Sunday.



Preston Wiginton was quoted by the Texas Tribune as saying that Richard Spencer, a white supremacist and president of the National Policy Institute, a white nationalist think tank, will take part in the "White Lives Matter" rally on Sept. 11 on the campus of the university.



At the top of a Saturday press release announcing the event, Wiginton declared "TODAY CHARLOTTESVILLE TOMORROW TEXAS A&M," referring to the violence in Virginia.



Thousands of white nationalists, neo-Confederates and right-wing protesters, as well as groups that oppose them, clashed during the "Unite the Right" demonstrations Saturday in Charlottesville, a historic college town in the state of Virginia bordering US capital Washington D.C.



At least three people linked to the confrontation were killed.



Wiginton's plan immediately sparked outrage among university students and a counter protest has been planned following his announcement.



The counter protest organizer said the event aimed to demonstrate that the college community does "not support the hateful bigotry espoused by Wiginton and the planned speakers."

