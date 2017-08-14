Indian capital on high alert ahead of Independence Day

The Indian capital has been put on high alert ahead of the Independence Day on Aug. 15, officials said Monday.



Officials said that security has been tightened in various areas of the city, particularly in the iconic Red Fort area from where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation Tuesday.



"Bus terminals, railway stations and the Indira Gandhi International Airport are on high alert, following inputs by the intelligence agencies in the wake of terror threats. In fact, the city has been turned into a fortress," a senior Delhi Police official said.



"Apart from local police personnel, troopers of the elite National Security Guard or black cat commandos have also been deployed in the city. Snipers have also been placed at various vulnerable spots and closed-circuit TV cameras installed across the city," he added.



Indian Air Force has also been put on high alert. "Fighter jets will be on highest alert to take off at short notice of just two to three minutes in case of any untoward incident," a senior defence official said.



India gained independence from Britain on Aug. 15, 1947.

