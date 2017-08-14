It’s his marriage too

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT





My husband and I had our wedding pictures taken recently. It's a tradition in China to find a photography studio and put on different styles of wedding dresses, such as Western and traditional Chinese, and shoot photos before the ceremony. The photos will be shown at the wedding ceremony and in the couple's new home.



Since girls are usually more into having the photographs taken, the makeup artists and the photographers tend to focus on the bride. The makeup artists spend hours creating different looks for the women, and they only spend at most 15 minutes applying some light foundation and touching up the men's faces. However, recently men are starting to have a problem with this.



After the makeup artists spend over an hour and half on me, they only spent 10 minutes on my husband.



My husband was surprised that his makeup session was so short considering he sat on the couch for hours watching the complicated process of my makeup application and my transformation.



He was looking forward to enjoying a little bit the same "royal treatment." Yet, to his disappointment, he didn't. He felt a little neglected because after all, it's his marriage and wedding pictures too.



Later, when the photo shoot started, he felt even more neglected.



The photographer took a lot of single shots of me, and my husband spent most of his time sitting on the sidelines watching me being treated like a star with all the cameras and attention on me. He looked like a little boy who has been benched by his basketball coach.



Even when the photographer told him he could take photos with me, the photographer would still focus on me and only shot my husband's back, his side and only half of his face while he held and kissed me.



The bride is still the lead character in the photograph.



My husband joked that he was only a prop in the photo shoot, just like the fan, vase or flower I held, and that he felt he was dispensable and unnecessary.



Later, I talked to the makeup artist, and she told me that many grooms complain about how little time she spends on them because they want to look good too. She said she had a male client who specially had a nose job for the photo shoot to look good, and demanded that the photographer take more single photos of him. Men are starting to care more about their appearances, and want to have some handsome pictures too.



Wedding pictures are not just about nice photos; the process of taking wedding pictures gives the couple a ceremonial sense about marriage, which helps them create unforgettable memories. That sense of ceremony is not only important to the bride, the groom needs and values it too.



So later, I asked the photographer several times to take more pictures of my husband so he wouldn't feel left out and to create a deeper feeling about marriage, or just to meet his ego.



