Word matters

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

"Anyone who saw what happened would have offered help."So said Yang Fan, a young man who stopped a man from escaping who stabbed a woman on a bus. The incident took place on the morning of July 17 on No.582 bus near Liyuan station in Tongzhou district. The women, who accused the man of acting indecently towards her, was stabbed in the neck by the man who denied the accusation. Yang Fan and another male passenger Zhao Xiaowei managed to control the man when the man attempted to flee the scene. Afterwards, Yang and Zhao called the police. The woman, who was not seriously injured, was sent to the hospital for treatment. To reward Yang and Zhao's brave behavior, the Tongzhou government awarded each of them 57,000 yuan ($8,543). (Source: Beijing Morning Post)