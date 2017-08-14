Farmers harvest Hami melons in NW China's Xinjiang

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/14 15:22:05

Farmers harvest Hami melons at Santanghu Town in Kazak Autonomous County of Barkol, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 13, 2017. Hami melon, a popular cantaloupe, entered the harvest season here recently. (Xinhua/Polat)

Posted in: CHINA
