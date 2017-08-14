Dinosaur National Geology Park in NE China

Tourists visit the dinosaur museum at Dinosaur National Geology Park in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2017. Over 10 fossilized dinosaur skeletons have been excavated and pieced in the geopark. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A dinosaur bone fossil is seen at the dinosaur museum of Dinosaur National Geology Park in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 13, 2017. Over 10 fossilized dinosaur skeletons have been excavated and pieced in the geopark. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Aug. 13, 2017 shows dinosaur fossils displayed at the dinosaur museum of Dinosaur National Geology Park in Jiayin County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Over 10 fossilized dinosaur skeletons have been excavated and pieced in the geopark. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

