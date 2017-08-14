Caesars launches WeChat Pay in Las Vegas

Caesars Entertainment is the first in the hospitality industry to offer WeChat Pay in Las Vegas. Photo: Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Leveraging its longstanding relationship with the leading Chinese technology company Tencent, Caesars Entertainment Corporation (Caesars Entertainment) launches WeChat Pay inside its two subordinate hotels Caesars Palace and The LINQ Promenade in August, becoming the first in the hospitality industry to offer this prominent Chinese digital payment method in Las Vegas, US.The initial pilot phase of Caesars Entertainment's WeChat Pay program began on August 8 in the Las Vegas market, echoing Tencent's month-long global campaign of "wallet-free shopping spree." Participating Las Vegas locations include the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet and 11 retail shops inside Caesars Palace, the box offices for the High Roller, the tallest local observation wheel, the Eiffel Tower Experience at Paris Las Vegas and the Center Strip box office at The LINQ Promenade, which offers tickets for more than 50 Caesars Entertainment shows, including resident headliners Backstreet Boys, Britney Spears, Céline Dion and Elton John. WeChat Pay customers can receive a 10 percent off instant rebate when making purchases at these select outlets at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts in August.In 2018, Caesars Entertainment will continue to roll out WeChat Pay to all outlets in Caesars Palace and to additional resorts within its portfolio."Our continued marketing relationship with Tencent and WeChat has been essential to our efforts to welcome Chinese guests to our resorts and directly engage with this valuable audience to meet their needs," said Bruce C. Bommarito, the corporate vice president of international marketing for Caesars Entertainment."Caesars Entertainment is well positioned as the only US company to offer WeChat hotel booking and digital payment, allowing us to capture a larger share of the growing Chinese leisure travel market, which is accustomed to digital payments."As one of the top two mobile payment apps in China, WeChat Pay has become a part of daily life due to its widespread availability, ranging from taxis to supermarkets to hospitals. Now, Chinese guests can make purchases with WeChat Pay just as easily at Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas resorts. The currency will automatically settle into US dollars at the point of sale at a dynamic exchange rate.WeChat currently boasts 938 million monthly active users globally, and WeChat Pay has 600 million active users around the world. According to the World Tourism Organization, international tourism expenditure in China increased to $261 billion in 2016, and the US was ranked as the No.2 outbound travel destination for Chinese travelers as of May 2017.