Pan Pacific Beijing to open

Photo: Courtesy of Pan Pacific Beijing

Pan Pacific Hotels Group announced that Pan Pacific Beijing will open on August 20 as the latest luxury hotel in Xicheng district, offering easy access to Financial Street. Reservations are now available on its official website.The hotel is a 2.5-kilometer walk from historic landmarks such as Tiananmen Square and the Palace Museum.Pan Pacific Beijing features 220 luxurious and contemporary guestrooms and suites. Its comprehensive conference and meeting spaces includes a grand ballroom and the exclusive lounge, which offers spectacular views of the region.Dining options will also be varied, including Pan Pacific's signature Hai Tien Lo Chinese restaurant and Keyaki Japanese restaurant. A swimming pool and 24-hour high-end fitness center and spa will also be available.China is Pan Pacific Hotels Group's largest operating market outside of its Singapore headquarters. Apart from Pan Pacific Beijing, Pan Pacific Hotels Group also runs five Pan Pacific properties in Ningbo, Zhejiang Province, Suzhou, Jiangsu Province, Tianjin and Xiamen, Fujian Province.