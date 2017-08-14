How much rent does an expat pay and are they happy renting in the capital?

Recent data shows that the average rent-to-salary ratio in Beijing is 58 percent. Some expats say they are not surprised because rent is expensive in Beijing. Photo: IC

Helena Javitte, 28, from France has just moved into her new apartment in Xinyuan Xili in Chaoyang district. It is her third apartment in her four years in Beijing.For Javitte, who works at Sanlitun SOHO and commutes via scooter, a convenient location is the top priority, followed by the apartment and its price in that order. Her rent is about 40 percent of her wages, but she thinks it's worth the convenience."I'm willing to spend more money than average on the apartment," she said.According to a recent report released by Shanghai-based E-house China R&D Institute, the average rent-to-income ratio in Beijing is as high as 58 percent, followed by Shenzhen, Guangdong Province with 54 percent, Sanya, Hainan Province with 48 percent and Shanghai with 48 percent.The figure has triggered discussions. Many people find it hard to believe that rent can eat so much out of an individual's wages, while others argue that it's not news. They see it as a natural outcome of the high housing costs. Yan Yuejin, director of the institute, said that non-salary income, anything of monetary value given to an employee that is outside their base salary, such as health insurance, is not included in the calculation, which causes the number to be higher.Nonetheless, renting in the city is becoming costlier for young Beijingers.Metropolitan asked expats living in Beijing what percentage of their wages is their rent and whether there were any financial and cultural factors behind their choices. Several expats from different backgrounds shared how much they are willing to pay for apartments in Beijing, what they look for in apartments, what matters the most when renting, and how their living habits have changed since living in China.

Helena Javitte Photo: Yin Lu/GT

"I'm not looking for a house. I'm looking for a home," Javitte said. She checked out 30 apartments over three months before finding the one she just moved into.Her friends are often impressed by how much she invests in a rented apartment. She has been cleaning and rearranging things until 2 am every day for two weeks. The apartment is in a building built in the 1990s. It has two rooms, and Javitte is trying to convert one of them into a living room.She is not surprised that the ratio is as high as 58 percent. What surprises her is the fact that some of her friends earn 20,000 yuan ($3,001) a month and would pay no more than 4,000 yuan for rent. According to her, some of her friends just want a place to stay, while others focus more on the quality of their friendship with their flatmates."It's pretty rare when I spend time at home. So, when I arrive home, I really need to feel very good, really cozy," said Javitte. On top of her full-time job, Javitte runs French Lab, a community for young French professionals in Beijing."There are a lot of new arrivals in Beijing who expect cheap rent. I don't expect that," Javitte said.According to her, "a decent 'foreigner standard' place in Dongzhimen," a popular choice among new expats which is located between Gulou and Sanlitun, costs about 8,000 yuan per month.When she first arrived in Beijing, Javitte chose to share a three-bedroom apartment with two other expats in Shuangjing, Chaoyang district."What I wanted was to make friends then," she said.Di, 26, a PhD student from Kazakhstan who majors in mathematics at the Beijing Institute of Technology, sees cost as one of the most important factors when choosing an apartment but said having a roommate whom she gets along well with is also crucial."I need someone like-minded. Nationality, age, work place and others are not important for me," she said.Just like many other foreign newcomers to the city, Di's first roommate was also an expat, her classmate from Cambodia. They communicated largely through gestures in the beginning and later became very good friends.Di moved to the university's campus in Fangshan district for the second year of her PhD program."Apartments in Fangshan are not very expensive. So, I decided to have more space and freedom," she said. She shared a two-bedroom newly renovated apartment near the campus at with a Chinese classmate. It cost them 2,500 yuan a month.She recently found a nice two-bedroom apartment at 4,800 yuan in Chaoyang district. It is not very close to her university, but it suits her needs, she said."I just want a comfortable and not noisy home surrounded by trees, where I can relax after study," she explained.For her, the current rent-to-income ratio is about 50 percent.As for facilities, Di puts a nice kitchen ahead of everything else. "In Beijing, I miss my country's food," she said.The rent situation in Kazakhstan is different from in Beijing, Di said. There's no deposit, and the rent is paid monthly. People don't go to agencies to get apartments. In Beijing, an agency's commission is often one month's rent.Di found her previous apartments via agencies, but this time she decided to save the money and avoid agents. Not to mention that the rent is much pricier in Beijing."But I can understand why. It's because it is Beijing, one of the biggest cities in the world," she said.

The majority of the expats living in Beijing see their rental as more than just a place to lay their head, says insider. Photo: IC