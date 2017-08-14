Happy birthday:



While it is good that you are willing to help others, do not let it come at the expense of your own interests. It is important to find a way to strike a balance between your needs and the needs of others. Your lucky numbers: 3, 7, 8, 13, 17.

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Too much free time will lead to boredom and irritability if you don't stay disciplined. This will be the perfect time to start a new hobby or try your hand at a new sport. Time spent relaxing will help you charge your batteries for the days ahead. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Focus your time and energy on honing your professional skills. Do whatever it takes to stay in the loop regarding advancements in your chosen field. You will need to stay up to date if you want to get ahead of the competition. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Several days of working overtime has left you feeling frustrated and tired. This may not be the best time to start working on anything new. It will be best to wait until you have had some time to relax. Taking it easy today will help you perform better tomorrow. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Make sure you keep a close eye on the competition. You are on the right track to success and you do not want to make the mistake of underestimating someone. ✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Indecision will be your downfall. If you feel you don't have enough information, you should just go with your gut instead of waiting. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Follow through with commitments, but do not feel that you have to take on someone else's tasks for them. If you do, they will just take you for granted. ✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will face several difficult challenges today. Do your best to deal with these roadblocks in a positive, patient and practical manner. Allowing your anger to get the best of you will only make things worse. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Someone with more experience than yourself will provide you insight into an issue you have been dealing with. A romantic relationship may be heating up, but that does not mean you should jump into something you are not ready for. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Your charisma has begun turning heads. This positive energy will end up leading to new contacts and business opportunities. This will be a good time to arrange an intimate get-together. ✭✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Don't hesitate to chase after your dreams with everything you have. Sure it will prove difficult and exhausting, but your effort is sure to pay off in the end so long as you don't give up. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Changes at the office will work in your favor if you are willing to take on extra responsibilities. This will prove to be a great opportunity to show your superiors what you are capable of. ✭✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Do your best to stay on track. Your economic situation is in flux, so you may need to cut back on spending if you want to avoid financial problems. Keep your cool when others push your buttons. ✭✭✭