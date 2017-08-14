puzzle





ACROSS



1 Pageant attire



5 Practice one of the five senses



10 Makes a postscript



14 Metric weight, for short



15 Grumpy



16 Variety or ilk



17 Get ___ a good thing



18 Goaded, at breakfast?



19 Concept



20 What a hungry comic will do?



23 Itemizes



24 Requisites



25 Lab vial



28 Fosters or assists



30 Leave port



31 Visual leader?



33 Make a prediction that may pay off



36 What the comic pointed in court?



40 Smallest member of the family, often



41 Wood-shaping tool



42 Olympic legend Korbut



43 Without



44 Public speaker



46 Saudi neighbor



49 Grinder in the mouth



51 What the comic in the smoky bar told?



57 Farmer's avian nemesis



58 Elevated nest



59 Rollback command



60 Good-sized lot for a city dweller



61 Small jazz combos



62 Renowned actress Patricia



63 Orange castaway



64 Ain't right?



65 Graphic start?

DOWN



1 CD player malfunction



2 Japanese aborigine



3 Important vending machine part



4 Capital of Hawaii



5 African fly that carries a threat



6 "You ___ to know better!"



7 They are hard to resist



8 Symbol on a staff



9 Jekyll's alter ego



10 Hand-to-mouth comments?



11 Evade



12 More than fear



13 Does' beaus



21 Zip



22 Words before a happy note?



25 "Immediately!"



26 Spray that brings a tear to one's eye



27 Early Scotsman



28 Curved woodworking tool



29 The three of old Rome



31 Colony builders



32 "Ick!"



33 Big shot in a bar?



34 Henceforth



35 Mighty monarch no more



37 Bumped off



38 Fleming who created Bond



39 Take the long way, in a way



43 Deceived in February?



44 Most ancient



45 British rule in colonial India



46 Supreme acting prize



47 Word from a gracious Parisian



48 It struck Chicken Little



49 Madame Curie



50 Source of some tears in the kitchen



52 Spreadsheet fodder



53 Frau's man



54 It supports proposals



55 Type of Dutch cheese



56 Perform at karaoke





solution





