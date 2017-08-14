puzzle
ACROSS
1 Pageant attire
5 Practice one of the five senses
10 Makes a postscript
14 Metric weight, for short
15 Grumpy
16 Variety or ilk
17 Get ___ a good thing
18 Goaded, at breakfast?
19 Concept
20 What a hungry comic will do?
23 Itemizes
24 Requisites
25 Lab vial
28 Fosters or assists
30 Leave port
31 Visual leader?
33 Make a prediction that may pay off
36 What the comic pointed in court?
40 Smallest member of the family, often
41 Wood-shaping tool
42 Olympic legend Korbut
43 Without
44 Public speaker
46 Saudi neighbor
49 Grinder in the mouth
51 What the comic in the smoky bar told?
57 Farmer's avian nemesis
58 Elevated nest
59 Rollback command
60 Good-sized lot for a city dweller
61 Small jazz combos
62 Renowned actress Patricia
63 Orange castaway
64 Ain't right?
65 Graphic start?
DOWN
1 CD player malfunction
2 Japanese aborigine
3 Important vending machine part
4 Capital of Hawaii
5 African fly that carries a threat
6 "You ___ to know better!"
7 They are hard to resist
8 Symbol on a staff
9 Jekyll's alter ego
10 Hand-to-mouth comments?
11 Evade
12 More than fear
13 Does' beaus
21 Zip
22 Words before a happy note?
25 "Immediately!"
26 Spray that brings a tear to one's eye
27 Early Scotsman
28 Curved woodworking tool
29 The three of old Rome
31 Colony builders
32 "Ick!"
33 Big shot in a bar?
34 Henceforth
35 Mighty monarch no more
37 Bumped off
38 Fleming who created Bond
39 Take the long way, in a way
43 Deceived in February?
44 Most ancient
45 British rule in colonial India
46 Supreme acting prize
47 Word from a gracious Parisian
48 It struck Chicken Little
49 Madame Curie
50 Source of some tears in the kitchen
52 Spreadsheet fodder
53 Frau's man
54 It supports proposals
55 Type of Dutch cheese
56 Perform at karaoke
