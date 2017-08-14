Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/14 16:38:39

puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Pageant attire

  5 Practice one of the five senses

 10 Makes a postscript

 14 Metric weight, for short

 15 Grumpy

 16 Variety or ilk

 17 Get ___ a good thing

 18 Goaded, at breakfast?

 19 Concept

 20 What a hungry comic will do?

 23 Itemizes

 24 Requisites

 25 Lab vial

 28 Fosters or assists

 30 Leave port

 31 Visual leader?

 33 Make a prediction that may pay off

 36 What the comic pointed in court?

 40 Smallest member of the family, often

 41 Wood-shaping tool

 42 Olympic legend Korbut

 43 Without

 44 Public speaker

 46 Saudi neighbor

 49 Grinder in the mouth

 51 What the comic in the smoky bar told?

 57 Farmer's avian nemesis

 58 Elevated nest

 59 Rollback command

 60 Good-sized lot for a city dweller

 61 Small jazz combos

 62 Renowned actress Patricia

 63 Orange castaway

 64 Ain't right?

 65 Graphic start?

DOWN

  1 CD player malfunction

  2 Japanese aborigine

  3 Important vending machine part 

 4 Capital of Hawaii

  5 African fly that carries a threat

  6 "You ___ to know better!"

  7 They are hard to resist

  8 Symbol on a staff

  9 Jekyll's alter ego

 10 Hand-to-mouth comments?

 11 Evade

 12 More than fear

 13 Does' beaus

 21 Zip

 22 Words before a happy note?

 25 "Immediately!"

 26 Spray that brings a tear to one's eye

 27 Early Scotsman

 28 Curved woodworking tool

 29 The three of old Rome

 31 Colony builders

 32 "Ick!"

 33 Big shot in a bar?

 34 Henceforth

 35 Mighty monarch no more

 37 Bumped off

 38 Fleming who created Bond

 39 Take the long way, in a way

 43 Deceived in February?

 44 Most ancient

 45 British rule in colonial India

 46 Supreme acting prize

 47 Word from a gracious Parisian

 48 It struck Chicken Little

 49 Madame Curie

 50 Source of some tears in the kitchen

 52 Spreadsheet fodder

 53 Frau's man

 54 It supports proposals

 55 Type of Dutch cheese

 56 Perform at karaoke

solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus