A look at festivals of each BRICS country

File photo taken on Jan. 22, 2012 shows the dragon dance performance during the opening ceremony of the Spring Festival Temple Fair at the Longtan Park in Beijing, capital of China. The unique festivals of each BRICS country deliver the same pleasure of different cultures. (Xinhua/Zhang Yu)

File photo taken on Feb. 3, 2008 shows people gathering around the floats during the carnival parades in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The unique festivals of each BRICS country deliver the same pleasure of different cultures. (Xinhua/Zhang Chuanqi)

File photo taken on March 13, 2016 shows the Maslenitsa scarecrow being set on fire during the celebration of the last day of Maslenitsa week in Moscow, Russia. The unique festivals of each BRICS country deliver the same pleasure of different cultures. (Xinhua/Pavel Bendyakov)

File photo taken on April 29, 2017 shows people watching a burning art installation during the American Burning Man Festival in Karoo region of Northern Cape Town, South Africa. The unique festivals of each BRICS country deliver the same pleasure of different cultures. (Xinhua/Willem van der Merwe)