‘Annabelle’ leads box office

Promotional material for Annabelle: Creation Photo: IC

Horror, war or animal-centered comedy - take your pick. This weekend, horror prevailed on North American movie screens, with "scary as hell" film Annabelle: Creation pulling in $35 million in its first week out, more than paying off the $15 million Warner Bros spent on it, analysts said.The estimated three-day opening take for Annabelle, the fourth installment in the popular Conjuring franchise, was considered healthy for a supernatural horror flick. The film stars Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Miranda Otto and Anthony LaPaglia.While this has been a weak summer overall for film, it was a good weekend for Warner Bros, which saw another of its productions, war movie Dunkirk," hold steady at second in the box-office race, with $11.4 million, industry site Exhibitor Relations reported.That movie, starring One Direction singer Harry Styles, depicts the heroic 1940 evacuation of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from northern France. The film has a global take of $363.6 million so far, and has yet to be released in China, Japan or Italy, according to boxofficemojo.com.In third spot is the Open Road film Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, at $8.9 million, less than half the opening weekend take of the first Nut Job movie. The animated adventure tells the story of a group of animals trying to save their home from a bulldozer.Sony's The Dark Tower placed fourth, at $7.9 million, slipping from the No.1 spot a week earlier. The sci-fi production, based on best-selling novels by horror/fantasy master Stephen King and starring Idris Elba, tells about a boy trying to save the world from enemies including bad guy Matthew McConaughey.In fifth place, also from Sony, was The Emoji Movie, with $6.6 million in ticket sales. The computer-animated comedy, based on the expressive little symbols on cell phones, has an all-star voicing cast including James Corden, Anna Faris, Maya Rudolph, Christina Aguilera and Sofia Vergara.Rounding out the top 10 were:Girls Trip ($6.5 million)Spider-Man: Homecoming ($6.1 million)Kidnap ($5.2 million)The Glass Castle ($4.9 million)Atomic Blonde ($4.6 million)