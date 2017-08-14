Miao people mark fishing festival in southwestern village

Tourists try to catch fish at a fishing festival of the Miao people at Wangka Village in Fuquan City, Southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 12, 2017. The festival acknowledges the ancient transformation of the people from a fishing and hunting culture to an agricultural civilization. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Yun)

